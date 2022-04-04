Getty Images

Fresh off presenting at the Oscars, “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler hit the red carpet at the Grammys ahead of her In Memoriam performance paying tribute to Stephen Sondheim and other music legends.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Zegler, who shared some thoughts in the wake of the infamous Oscars smackdown involving Will Smith and Chris Rock.

Zegler wasn’t picking sides, saying, “I feel like it’s none of my business.”

As for the Grammys possibly having a moment like that, Rachel commented, “I just hope everybody’s just all right. If we’re enraged, be enraged. I think a lot of people just fail to recognize that, like, at the end of the day, everybody on this carpet is a person with feelings and whatever happens, happens.”

At the Grammys, Rachel performed “Somewhere” with Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt and Leslie Odom Jr.

Zegler revealed a fun tidbit, saying, “This is something I auditioned with so many times, and now I get to sing it at the Grammys, which is just like, ‘Oh, okay… we don’t get a lot of chances at the Grammys, like, you do in movies, where it’s, like, take after take after take…. We better nail it!’”

Rachel admitted that she wasn’t nervous, saying, “It’s really weird… I get more nervous around people that I admire than, like, having to go up and perform.”

Zegler recalled meeting Bruce Springsteen and having “bad stress-sweat.”

Who was Zegler excited to see at the Grammys? She answered, “I’m always excited to see my girl Gaga and my friend Finneas performing with his sister [Billie Eilish]. It’s just really amazing to watch. I watched their rehearsal and was just like, ‘I love my friends.’”

“It’s such a heartwarming night to see people that you admire win and be recognized for their talents… I’m just so lucky to know so many talented people who are being recognized tonight,” Rachel emphasized. “Just people that I admire, like Lady Gaga just being in front of my face is always just really overwhelming for me.”

Rachel opted for a Dior dress for her date night with her boyfriend and “West Side Story” co-star Josh Andrés Rivera!

The pair hit the red carpet for the second time as a couple, one week after making their debut at the Academy Awards.

Rachel and Josh confirmed their romance on Valentine’s Day.

At the time, Rachel posted a black-and-white photo of herself with Josh. She wrote on Instagram, “committing valen-crimes."

Rachel also shared photos and video from their Valentine’s Day dinner date, on which they enjoyed some delicious-looking gnocchi. Along with a video of Josh feeding her gnocchi Bolognese, she wrote, “Happy love day from me and mine.”

Zegler traveled from London to make it to the star-studded show in Las Vegas.

She is currently filming the live-action adaptation of “Snow White” in London.