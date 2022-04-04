Olivia Rodrigo on Unforgettable Grammys Night and Her ‘Sour’ Tour

Getty Images

It was a night of firsts for Olivia Rodrigo, 19, at the 2022 Grammy Awards!

She attended the award show for the first time, where she performed her hit “drivers license” and picked up three awards!

Before Olivia’s big night got underway, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with the singer on her first Grammys red carpet.

Rodrigo talked about the unforgettable night, saying, “It's such an honor. I'm such a huge fan of the Grammys, and I think this is going to be a night I’m never going to forget.”

Opening up about her music, she said, “‘Sour’ is about being sad, insecure, jealous, the fact that it got nominated for a Grammy is absolutely beyond me.”

As for her music speaking to young girls and women, she said, “I think music is really interesting because it’s one of the only mediums where women are really rewarded and encouraged for sharing big feelings — big, uncomfortable feelings — so I think that’s really cool that that’s being celebrated tonight.”

Her music was definitely celebrated, as Rodrigo walked away with Best Pop Solo Performance, Best New Artist, and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Rachel asked her, “What were you doing two years ago when the Grammys were going on?”