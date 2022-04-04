BTS Was Excited to See Justin Bieber & Lady Gaga at 2022 Grammys

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with BTS at the 2022 Grammys, where they revealed their favorite acts to watch!

As for who they were stoked to see, the Kpop band named Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Silk Sonic and J Balvin.

The band hit the red carpet just hours before their anticipated performance of “Butter”!

BTS member RM said, “Tonight, it’s going to be a whole new stage and performance… It’s going to be epic.”

Hours later, the band hit the stage with a James Bond-inspired performance, with all the guys wearing suits while showing off their choreographed dance moves!

BTS made Grammys history by becoming the first Kpop group to perform at the Grammys!