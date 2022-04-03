Award Shows April 03, 2022
Halsey Hits the Grammys Red Carpet Days After Surgery
Halsey looked gorgeous on the 2022 Grammys red carpet, just days after undergoing surgery.
The singer wore a floor-length, strapless black-and-burgundy velvet gown, reportedly by Pressiat.
They completed the look with a stylish black hat and dark red lipstick.
On Saturday, Halsey warned they would be attending the award show in a mindset that is “fragile but excited.”
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
The star took to Instagram with a photo in a hospital gown, mask, and hairnet with the caption, “The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in 😅 As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago. Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited :).”
Halsey’s album “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album. The 27-year-old, however, lost to St. Vincent, who won with “Daddy’s Home.”