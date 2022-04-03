Billie Eilish Honors Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins at 2022 Grammys

Getty Images

Billie Eilish paid tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during her 2022 Grammys performance.

The singer wore a T-shirt with Taylor’s picture on it as she performed “Happier Than Ever” with brother Finneas.

Billie started out on an upside-down house set before joining Finneas on top of the house, where they rocked out in some convincing rain.

At the end, Eilish pulled on the shirt to point out Hawkins’ picture.

Hawkins, 50, died March 25 in Colombia.

The Foo Fighters won three Grammys Sunday, but did not attend the pre-show to accept the awards. They swept all the categories in which they were nominated, including Best Rock Performance for “Making a Fire,” Best Rock Song for “Waiting on a War,” and Best Rock Album for “Medicine at Midnight.”