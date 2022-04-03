Amanda Bynes Reveals Post-Conservatorship Plans

Instagram

Amanda Bynes’ conservatorship is over, and her future looks bright.

The star, who turned 36 on Sunday, recently opened up to E! News about what’s next for her.

"I am continuing with my Bachelor's Degree at FIDM, majoring in Creative Industry Studies with a core in Beauty Marketing and Product Development," the star revealed. "I am traveling to New York in June to work on developing a fragrance which will be ready to launch near the holidays."

On March 22, Bynes’ conservatorship was terminated after nearly nine years. After the news broke, Amanda told E! News, "Words can't even describe how I feel. Wonderful news."

In 2013, Bynes’ mom Lynn was granted temporary conservatorship after she started a fire in a driveway in Thousand Oaks and was taken in for a 5150 psychiatric evaluation. A year later, Lynn was named conservator of Amanda’s health care and personal matters.

Her mother was supportive of ending the conservatorship. Lynn’s lawyer Tamar Arminak told E! News in February, “Lynn is so incredibly proud of the progress Amanda has made over the last few years and is so excited about the next chapter in Amanda's life. Based on the petition, and Amanda's amazing progress, she completely supports Amanda's request to terminate the conservatorship."