Barrie Youngfellow, 'It's a Living' Actress, Dies at 75

Barrie Youngfellow, a veteran TV actress remembered for her role on the long-running sitcom "It's a Living," has died at 75.

Her family announced her death on April 1, but offered no cause.

In her obituary, Youngfellow was remembered as a longtime resident of Woodstock, New York, who "had a great laugh that confirmed her sense of life. Even during her decline, she could shoot off a good one-liner."

Born on October 22, 1946, in Cleveland, she made her TV debut on an episode of "The New Temperatures Rising Show" in 1973.

Adept at comedy, she made a string of other appearances, memorably on "Barney Miller" (1978) and "Three's Company" (1979).

In 1980, she portrayed Joan Crawford in the TV movie "The Scarlett O'Hara War," adapted from Garson Kanin's popular novel "Moviola."

That same year, she began a long, if interrupted, run on "It's a Living," playing wisecracking waitress Jan Hoffmeyer Gray on the show about a group of servers toiling at a high-end restaurant. The show, later called "Making a Living," lasted from 1980-1982, but with the explosion in popularity of co-star Ann Jillian, producers exercised their right to get Jillian back for a new, syndicated season in 1985. The show continued after that, without Jillian, through 1989, with Youngfellow one of four cast members to make it through the entire 120-episode run.

The show is often remembered for its punchy, Broadway-style theme song, which asserts, "Life's not the French Riviera / Believe me / Life's not a charity ball!"

Following appearances on "Murder, She Wrote" (1989) and the pilot of "Blossom" (1990), she made only one other TV appearance, on "Law & Order" in 1998, before retiring from acting.