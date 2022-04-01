Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth Welcome First Child (Report)

Getty

It looks like Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth’s bundle of joy has arrived!

On Friday, the pair were spotted taking a walk in Pasadena, where Goth was seen pushing a baby stroller.

For the outing, Shia wore a white tank top, black shorts, and a hat. Mia opted for a comfy sweater and leggings.

Earlier this week, Goth sparked rumors that she had given birth after she was seen without a baby bump while picking up mail in photos obtained by Page Six.

In February, People magazine reported that Shia and Mia were expecting their first child.

Shia and Mia sparked pregnancy rumors after they were seen on a date at Chuck E. Cheese in November.

The couple have been on-again, off-again for years.

They tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2016, but called it quits two years later.

They eventually reconciled. LaBeouf was spotted wearing his wedding ring in 2020, but their rekindled romance didn’t seem to last too long — he was spotted making out with Margaret Qualley later that year.

LaBeouf’s romance with Qualley was very brief; they called it quits after a few weeks together a year ago.

Months after his split with Qualley, he was spotted with Goth at Disneyland.