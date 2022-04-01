Kanye West Tells Kim Kardashian He’s ‘Going Away to Get Help’ (Report)

Getty Images

Rapper Kanye West is reportedly making amends with Kim Kardashian.

Page Six reports that West is “going away to get help” and has agreed to cease his public bashing of Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson.

A source close to Kardashian told the outlet, “For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.”

Kanye was recently suspended from Instagram after lashing out at Kim and Davidson.

The insider noted that it is not known if West plans to go to a treatment center of some kind.

In response to the report, West’s rep told Page Six, “At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is focused on raising their beautiful children.”

Kim recently opened up about co-parenting with Kanye during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Despite Kanye’s public rants about her, Kim took the “high road,” saying, “No matter what goes on, it is the father of my kids, I will always be protective. I always want my kids to see the best of the best so I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and just do what is best for the kids.”

Kim saw the experience as a life lesson, explaining, “This was put in my life for a reason… I try to sit still sometimes and say, ‘Okay, what is this lesson what am I meant to learn from it and how can I just like get through it?’”

Kardashian added, “I just live my life the way that I think is right that I feel is right in my soul and just push forward and do the best that I can,” saying any time things aren’t going her way she tries “to learn, move on and be a good person.”

Kanye was supposed to be performing at the Grammys this weekend, but was removed as a performer due to “concerning online behavior,” his rep recently confirmed to Variety.

West is up for five Grammys, including Best Rap Album, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song.