Crystle Stewart Says Cheslie Kryst’s Death Impacted Miss USA Mental Health Initiative

Getty Images

Crystle Stewart, president of the Miss USA organization, is taking initiative!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Stewart, who is launching a mental health initiative for all the contestants of Miss USA.

When asked if former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst’s tragic passing had an impact on the initiative, Stewart said, “This is something I thought about long before Cheslie’s passing, but once she did pass away, it was something that made me push harder to get it done quicker.”

“I’m really excited to start this new initiative with mental health awareness and the workshops that we’ve been doing through my school Miss Academy,” the 2008 Miss USA winner said.

The initiative will give access to psychiatrists and therapists, who are experts with mental health.

Stewart was “shocked” by Cheslie’s death, saying, “I was just as shocked as everyone else that found out. Cheslie was just a pillar in the community… it really rocked our world.”

Calling Cheslie the perfect example of “strength,” Crystle added, “Not only was she physically strong, but she encouraged a lot of the young women.”