Celebrity Makeup Artist AJ Crimson Has Died

AJ Crimson, a celebrity makeup artist known for an inclusive line of beauty products, died on March 30.

His family told People in a statement, "AJ Crimson was a makeup industry leader that set a standard of beauty that was elevated, beautiful, and accessible to people of all color. We as a family are heartbroken and devastated by his passing, but thankful for the lessons that he laid on each of us with his truth, directness, and leadership."

"We thank you all for your kind words, tweets, and posts, as AJ was an inspiration to us as much as he was a bright light to the rest of the world,” the message continued. “There are no words that can sum up his whole. Until we meet again!"

His cause of death was not revealed.

A rep for AJ Crimson Beauty’s CEO also told the magazine in a statement, "Our entire team mourns this tragic loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with AJ's family. Our deepest sympathies go out to them. We absolutely loved AJ, truly one of the sweetest, most humble people we have ever had the pleasure of working with. We are all devastated."

On his website, AJ described himself as a “beauty industry rock star, entrepreneur, a self-taught celebrity makeup artist, and beauty & lifestyle expert.”

His beauty collection includes foundations, powders, lipsticks and more, and he wrote on his website, “My cosmetics have enhanced the natural beauty of some of the hottest celebrities in the game, including Fergie, Hilary Duff, Adrienne Bailon, Christina Milian, Brandy, Estelle, Regina King, Amerie, LeToya Luckett, Keyshia Cole, Missy Elliott, Angela Bassett, Raven-Symoné, and many more.”