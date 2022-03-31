Straight Talk Wireless & Lauren Lapkus Celebrate Tax Season with $500 Gift Card

Robyn Von Swank

Tax season is almost over, so make the most out of your refund!

Straight Talk teamed up with actress and comedian Lauren Lapkus this tax season to share tips on how you can save money by switching to Straight Talk Wireless.

“Extra” caught up with Lapkus, who weighed in on a future reboot of her show “Crashing,” as well as how you can win free money!

Straight Talk offers a wide selection of plans and phones, without a contract, on America’s largest and most dependable networks with nationwide 5G.

Straight Talk’s Silver Unlimited plan gives you an unlimited talk, text, and high-speed data plus 5GB of hotspot data for just $45 a month.

Stretch your tax refund longer by spending smarter!

Straight Talk is giving you a chance to win a $500 Visa gift card. Enter the sweepstakes on their Facebook and Instagram now through Tax Day (April 18).

Find Straight Talk at your local Walmart, Walmart.com, and StraightTalk.com!