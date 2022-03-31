Jim Carrey on Will Smith Cracking Under Pressure

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Jim Carrey shared his opinion on the Oscars slap seen around the world!

Carrey told Gayle King on “CBS Mornings” that he was “sickened by the standing ovation” that he saw when Will won Best Actor following the incident.

He commented, “I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse. It really felt like that is really a clear indication that we aren’t the cool club anymore.”

Will and Chris shared a heated exchange on the 2022 Oscars stage over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair — and to the shock of viewers and audience members, it turned physical when Will slapped Chris.

Carrey felt that the slap “came out of nowhere,” adding, “I don’t have anything against Will Smith, he’s done great things, but that was not a good moment.”

In another interview with the Associated Press, Carrey said he understood the pressures that may have led to Smith “cracking” in the moment.

"It's just wrong." Jim Carrey says Will Smith had been living "beyond the bandwidth" and cracked under pressure at the #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/157ifJ5ibm — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) March 30, 2022 @APEntertainment

Discussing the pressures that celebrities face in today’s world, Carrey said, “I also think that people not unlike Will, or myself, we live in a lot of pressure. We set up a lot of pressure for ourselves, [and] we're encouraged by this country to never stop and never be satisfied and never look at our lives and going, 'You know what? I'm enough. I have enough. I've done enough. I don't need nine businesses. I don't need to be a movie producer, director, writer, actor, star and have a record company, and be on TikTok, and be on social media, and have a reality show and share my inner-most life on some therapy show.”

“It's beyond our bandwidth. And we're starting to see the symptoms of what it's like to be living beyond your bandwidth and cracking under the pressure. That's what that was,” Carrey stressed. “It was more than just an insult to someone's wife. Jada's a tough girl. She can defend herself. She wasn't being physically attacked. What that was was someone who was beyond the bandwidth, and he thought more about how he was looking in that moment than what was the right thing to do.”

Carrey still believes what Smith did was “just wrong.”

Jim noted that he was “saddened” by what happened to Rock, who he described as “one of the loveliest, sweetest people I know.”

Carrey showed his unwavering support for Chris, who he also called a “genius.”

Jim is currently promoting his movie “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” in which he plays the evil Dr. Robotnik who is out to destroy civilization.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke to Jimmy earlier this week, who opened up on his narcissistic character.

He quipped, “I like people with power with a messed up ego… they misuse the power and the people think they’re smart, but really dumb, you know? This character is that all over and it’s the epitome of it.”

Since he’s starring in a sequel, would Carrey ever consider a reboot of “Ace Ventura” or “Dumb and Dumber”?

He answered, “I've done it a couple of times. It wasn’t bad. It’s just… the longer you wait to do something like that, there isn’t a cell in your body that hasn’t been replaced. You know? So you're kind of imitating yourself at a certain point. You know? I’m a pretty good imitator, but what you can't imitate is that original inspiration to do a character.”