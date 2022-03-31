Demi Moore & Daniel Humm Spark Dating Rumors

Getty Images

It looks like Demi Moore has a new man!

Page Six reports Moore, 59, is dating famed chef and restaurateur Daniel Humm, 46, who owns the NoMad and Davies and Brook.

A source shared, “They are really hot and heavy at the moment. Daniel works long, hard hours at his restaurant Eleven Madison Park, but they still often take time to have Demi join him for romantic dinners there.”

Moore, who follows a vegan diet, will most likely enjoy dinners at Eleven Madison Park since its menu is meat-free.

Humm took a risk, switching the restaurant to an all-vegan menu last year.

In a statement, he said, “It’s time to show a plant-based way forward that’s creative, delicious, and luxurious.”

Earlier this month, Demi and Daniel were seen at the Chloé Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show in Paris.

They were joined in the front row by Maria Sharapova and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Humm was last linked to Steve Jobs’ widow Laurene Powers.

The dating news comes just days after it was announced that Demi’s ex-husband Bruce Willis was retiring from acting.

In a statement, his family said, “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.”

The statement was signed by Bruce’s wife Emma, Demi Moore, and all of his kids.

His family added, “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

It has been reported that Willis had been suffering cognitive issues on set for years.

A source told Page Six that Willis was suffering "cognitive issues" on the set of his recent movies. They said, "Everybody knew, the cast and crew. His family has stepped in, they moved in to take care of him.”

Willis was reportedly unable to remember his lines and used "earpieces, hearing things, for [production] to feed him the lines."

The insider claimed that body doubles were even hired, saying, "It became very apparent that he was having problems. So they’d use body doubles, not just for action [sequences], but for maximizing his screen time.”