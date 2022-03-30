Susan Lucci’s Husband Helmut Huber Dead at 84

Getty Images

Actress Susan Lucci’s husband Helmut Huber has died at the age of 84.

Huber passed away on Monday on Long Island, New York.

A representative for the family told People magazine, “A family man, he was a loyal friend, and loved them deeply. With a roaring sense of humor, larger-than-life personality, and a practical problem-solver, he lived his life to the fullest. Mr. Huber who formerly raced motorcycles in Austria was a first-rate skier, and avid golfer, belonging to the Garden City Golf Club and Westhampton Country Club."

In another statement, Lucci’s publicist Jessica Sciacchitano said, “Helmut's passing is a tremendous loss for all who knew and loved him. He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, and friend. The family kindly asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult time."

Huber is survived by Lucci, his four kids, his brother, as well as eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, Huber’s family is asking for donations made to American Stroke Association.

Helmut and Susan had been married for over 50 years.

At one point during his life, Huber was Lucci’s manager. He was also a TV producer and chef.

A month ago, Susan posted her latest photo of Helmut on Valentine’s Day. She wrote on Instagram, “Happy Valentine’s Day! Sending Love from beautiful dinner at Daniel Boulud’s gorgeous iconic Daniel in New York!! 💘💘

#celebratelove.”