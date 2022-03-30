Bruce Willis Quits Acting After Aphasia Diagnosis

Getty Images

Famed actor Bruce Willis, 67, has been forced to step away from his acting career.

On Wednesday, it was announced that he has been diagnosed with aphasia, which “robs you of the ability to communicate,” according to MayoClinic.

In a statement, his family said, “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.”

His family added, “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

The statement was signed by Bruce’s wife Emma, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and all of his kids.

The group ended the statement, saying, “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Willis has wrapped production on several projects, including “Vendetta,” “Fortress: Sniper’s Eye,” and “White Elephant.”