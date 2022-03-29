Getty Images

The opening night of the Broadway play “Plaza Suite” was a family affair for Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, who brought their three kids along for the fun.

The trio looked so grown up with James Wilkie, now 19, posing with his twin sisters Marion Loretta and Tabitha Hodge, both 12.

James stood out in a dapper suit, while Marion was pretty in pink and Tabitha in black.

Their fashionista mom, 57, didn’t disappoint either, stepping out in a floor-length pink gown by Prabal Rana Gurung, while Matthew, who recently turned 60, looked handsome in a brown suit.

The kids rarely attend events with their parents, but here is a throwback from when the twins hit the red carpet with Sarah at the New York City Ballet Spring Gala in 2018.

In September, Parker reflected on her three kids returning to school, writing, "In the span of 7 days. One crosses the threshold into his freshman year of college. The other 2 into 7th grade. The house is different. We are different. They need us more. And far less."

She added, "So many know. Gutted at the time passed. Passing. Exhilarated by the possibilities that await them. The love. The love. The love."

Meanwhile, Sarah has been busy with “And Just Like That…” and now Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite.”

The play marks SJP and Matthew’s first time on Broadway together in more than 20 years. The pair, who wed in real life in 1997, play three different couples in the show, which originally opened on Broadway in 1970. Each couple’s story takes place in suite 719 of NYC’s iconic Plaza Hotel.