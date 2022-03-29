Kathy and Rick Hilton Reveal Nicky’s Third Baby Is a Boy! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kathy and Rick Hilton are going to be grandparents again!

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with the couple at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party, where they revealed the gender of daughter Nicky’s third child.

Kathy smiled, sharing, “She's great, working hard, you wouldn't know it but she's got the bump!”

Nicky was on the red carpet discussing fashion for ABC's "On the Red Carpet at the Oscars."

In January, Nicky’s rep confirmed that she was expecting and due in summer without revealing the gender.

Now, we know it’s a boy!

Rick said, “It our first… grandson so we’re very excited.”

Rick noted that he wasn’t spilling too much, saying, “She is telling people… so I'm not speaking out of turn.”

Kathy gushed that Nicky is “really happy” to have a baby boy. Her first two children were girls.

Kathy also gave an update on daughter Paris, who recently tied the knot with Carter Reum. She dished, “[Paris] is so, so happy and relaxed and they are just happy as two little clams is. It's so fun to see her married and in love and in this incredible relationship — it's beautiful.”

Of their “fun” date night, which has become a tradition for them, Kathy said, “We’ve been coming for, I want to say 25-30 years.”

They credited Elton John for making the evening special.

Will we being seeing Kathy and Rick on TV more? He quipped, “No, this is it!”