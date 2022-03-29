Camila Cabello Teases Another Breakup Song

Getty Images

Camila Cabello, 25, teased a heartbreaking new song on TikTok, likely about her breakup with Shawn Mendes.

The song alludes to a split, with lyrics like, “Did you get the space you needed… did you realize you don’t need me?” The track goes on, “Everyone at this party isn’t you….. you’re the only one I want to run into… but I never do.” Listen below!

The new song will appear alongside “Bam Bam” on Camila’s new album “Familia,” which is out April 8.

Just two days ago, Cabello gave fans a snippet of yet another song, also probably about Shawn.

In the TikTok video, she sings, “Now, I’m in my head, about what’s in your head, come back to bed. Can we talk about it?” Camila continues, “It’s not stupid, it’s not drama, it’s just trauma turned to armor.”

Mendes is still feeling the pain of their 2021 breakup, too.

The 23-year-old recently posted a video on Twitter about being alone, though he didn’t mention Camila by name.

He said, “I think that’s the reality that kind of hit me. It’s like, ‘Oh, I’m on my own now… Now I feel like finally, like, I’m actually on my own, and I hate that. That’s my reality, you know?”

Mendes, who was sitting at a piano, reflected on “all this s--t that comes after” a breakup.

He went on, “Which is like, ‘Who do I call when I’m, like, in a panic attack? Who do I call when I’m like, f--king, on the edge?’”

The singers announced their breakup in November on Instagram, posting a joint statement to their respective stories, that read, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn”

The pair was first linked in July 2019 and became a pandemic staple, so famous for PDA-laden walks that rumors of a breakup had started at one point simply because they hadn’t been seen outside in a spell.

After releasing his single “It’ll Be Okay” in January, Mendes thanked his fans for the support, posting to his Instagram, “I just wanted to make a little video and say thank you to everybody who has been connecting with ‘It’ll Be Okay’ and posting videos. I’m having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it. But I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what’s going on.”

“When I make music, the ultimate goal is to be sitting there and have my own truth revealed to me,” he continued. “And a lot of the time when I’m writing songs I’m usually using music as a platform to be able to get to a place inside of myself that I wouldn’t be able to through by just talking with people or thinking about it.”

Cabello addressed the breakup with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, saying their priorities had shifted.

“As I get older, the priorities shift. And I feel like that was that way for both of us. We both started [in his industry] so young, too. It’s like we’re really learning how to be healthy adults.”

The star continued, “My priorities have fluctuated, and my focus has changed throughout my life. Those years that we were dating … even while I was writing this album and even still now, I guess my focus is really on, ‘How can I be a well-rounded person?’”

Despite the split, Camila and Shawn appear to be friends.

The “Señorita” singers were spotted walking their dog Tarzan, who they adopted together in November 2020, in Miami in January.