Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Tiffany Haddish at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, where she reacted to that onstage altercation between Chris Rock and Will Smith.

Earlier in the night, Will went onstage and slapped Chris, who had poked fun at Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, saying he was looking forward to “G.I Jane 2.”

Haddish said, “When it was happening, I was like… Do you know that, that joke that Chris did? I remember when that movie [‘G.I. Jane’] came out and that was a way to insult a woman… her sexuality, her physique, it was a way to call a woman a homosexual, basically… I remember that in school that they would do that to people.”

“It’s kind of messed up,” Haddish went on.

As for Will’s apology to the Academy when he accepted his Best Actor award, Tiffany said, “Sometimes discipline needs to be administered. There are repercussions for your actions.”

Despite the altercation, Tiffany believes that Will and Chris will “be fine.”

Even if Tiffany saw Chris and Will at the Vanity Fair party, she wouldn’t be saying much about it. She explained, “It’s ain’t none of my business. I don’t talk about people business unless I’m in the business.”

Diddy did give an update to Page Six, insisting that Chris and Will had settled their beef. He said, “That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that. It’s all love. They’re brothers.”

A source had previously told the paper that Will and Chris would work out their issues after the show. In fact, Combs had taken the Oscars stage himself shortly after the incident and told the audience, “Will and Chris we are going to solve that like family at the Gold party, but right now we are moving on with love.” As the camera panned to Will and Jada, they both laughed and smiled.

Smith certainly seemed over it at the Vanity Fair party, where he reportedly danced the night away as he celebrated his Best Actor win for “King Richard.”

Variety reports Smith hit the dance floor with his entourage and his Academy Award as he danced to his ‘90s hits like “Gettin’ Jiggy wit It” and “Miami.”