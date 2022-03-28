Kyle Richards Reveals How Will Smith’s Ex-Wife Sheree Reacted to Chris Rock Oscar Slap

Getty Images

Kyle Richards was sitting next to Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party when he smacked Chris Rock at the Academy Awards for poking fun at Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head.

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Kyle, who revealed that Sheree “skedaddled” after the shocking moment, adding, “She left. She’s hanging out with him with the family tonight.”

Did Sheree have any facial reaction to the moment? Kyle answered, “No, we were honestly just so shocked.”

Richards was “confused” and thought the moment was fake at first. She admitted, “It was a little disappointing, to be honest, because I wanted him to just, like, win and, like, walk away and be proud.”

While Kyle called Will “amazing” in the movie, she emphasized, “It’s a little disappointing, like, you’re nominated for an Oscar, just take it, be proud… Don’t taint it by adding that into the mix.”

Richards noted that Will and Chris’ stage altercation “stole the show.”

Following the moment, Kyle’s phone was blowing up! She said, “My husband called me. He didn’t come tonight. He’s like, ‘Did you see what happened?’ I’m like, ‘It’s what everyone is talking about!’ My friends are like, ‘You’re at the Elton John party, do you have any inside scoop?’”

Kate also spoke with Jeremy Piven, who is friends with Chris.

Piven said, “If you remember, Chris hosted the Oscars and brilliantly… I just remember it was just kind of like better than anyone, and Chris is a comic genius that has been doing it for many decades and the premise being that these, indeed, are jokes.”

Following the shocking smack, Will took the stage to accept the award for Best Actor for his work as Richard Williams in “King Richard.”

During Will’s acceptance speech, he noted, “Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family. In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world. I’m being called on in my life to love people and protect people and be a river to my people. I know to do what we do, you gotta be able to take abuse, you have to be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you have to have people disrespecting you and you have to smile and pretend like that is okay."

Will called himself a “vessel for love,” he added, “I want to be an ambassador for that kind of love and care and concern.”

“I thought the whole night was miraculous because Will did his thing and then got up there and accepted the award and then explained himself beautifully,” Piven commented. “It was all just some sort of miracle. It also felt like I was on mushrooms watching it. I was like, ‘Is this happening?’”

When asked if comedians should ever worry about needing to censor themselves, Piven answered, “Chris is one of those comics that he and [Dave] Chappelle are the GOATs and they’re like the youngest, oldest comics… They’ve been doing it since they were kids. I think… The contract you set up with the audience is that these are,, indeed jokes and we have to embrace our freedom of speech.”

While Piven hasn’t reached out to his friend Chris, he said, “I can’t wait to talk to him.”

At the same party, Katie spoke with Caitlyn Jenner, who is good friends with Will and Jada. She shared, “I know Will very well and Jada… we are at the same golf club together… I see them all the time… I’ve always liked Will. He's been a really good friend for many years.”

Caitlyn wasn’t able to see the incident up close, saying, “Honestly, I saw from a distance, I didn't see what was going on… But it was kind of a television moment… But I don't know…”

Jane Seymour was less than complimentary about Will. She told Katie at the party, "I don't condone violence. I just don't see any reason for it."

Seymour noted that celebrities were "being ridiculed in some way," and even if Will was defending Jada, she didn't approve of his decision to slap Chris.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with comedian Tiffany Haddish at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, where she shared her reaction to Chris’ joke, saying, “When it was happening, I was like… Do you know that, that joke that Chris did? I remember when that movie [‘G.I. Jane’] came out and that was a way to insult a woman… her sexuality, her physique, it was a way to call a woman a homosexual, basically… I remember that in school that they would do that to people.”

“It’s kind of messed up,” Haddish went on.

Perhaps unknown to Rock, Jada has been open about her struggle with alopecia.

As for Will’s apology to the Academy when he accepted his Best Actor award, Tiffany said, “Sometimes discipline needs to be administered. There are repercussions for your actions.”

Despite the altercation, Tiffany believes that Will and Chris will “be fine.”