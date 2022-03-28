Kim Kardashian Responds to Backlash Over Her Women in Business Comments

Kim Kardashian’s advice for women in business made headlines last week, and now she’s addressing the backlash.

The original comment was made to Variety, with Kim telling the magazine, “I have the best advice for women in business: Get your f—king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

The Internet quickly turned on Kim, calling out her privilege. Her advice even made the Oscars telecast when Regina Hall told Dame Judi Dench, who had lost the Best Supporting Actress Oscar to Ariana DeBose, that she had some advice from Kim Kardashian: “Work harder.”

Now, Kim is clarifying her comments on an ABC Special with Robin Roberts.

In a sneak peek of the interview, Kardashian called the advice a “soundbite, really, with no context.” She explained that the previous question leading into the quote was about “being famous for being famous” and she said “my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice I would give to women.”

She went on, “The advice that I would give is that having a social media presence and being on a reality show does not mean overnight success and you have to really work hard to get there even if it might seem like its easy and you can build a really successful business off of social media, and you can, if you put in a lot of hard work. It wasn’t a blanket statement toward women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard, I know that they do. That was taken out of context, but I’m sorry it was received that way.”

In the upcoming special, set to air April 6, Roberts will talk further with Kim as well as her famous family as they get ready to launch their new Hulu reality show “The Kardashians” on April 14.

Kim and the family previously opened up to Variety about the new show, with Kim confirming it won’t feature her boyfriend Pete Davidson, but that she will reveal “all the details” about how they met.