Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock Over Jada Pinkett Smith Joke at the Oscars

Getty Images

Will Smith and Chris Rock shared a heated exchange at the 2022 Oscars stage over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith — and to the shock of viewers and audience members, it turned physical.

Chris was presenting Best Documentary when he poked fun at Jada, saying he was looking forward to “G.I. Jane 2,” a reference to her shaved head.

Pinkett Smith immediately did not look pleased, and Will walked straight onstage and smacked Chris with his open hand.

As Smith walked back to his seat, a clearly shaken Rock said, “Oh, wow — Will Smith just smacked the s—t out of me.”

Rock insisted, “It was a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke,” and Will twice yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—king mouth.”

Rock told him, “I’m going to.”

Perhaps unknown to Rock, Jada has opened up about struggling with alopecia. She previously wrote on Instagram “Now at this point, I can only laugh. As y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia. Just all of a sudden, one day… it just showed up like that. Now, this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide. So, I thought I’d just share it so y’all not asking any questions … Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something. Me and this alopecia are going to be friends… period.”

Rock went on to hand out the award for Best Documentary, but when Sean “Diddy” Combs took the stage soon after, he addressed the incident.

Diddy said, “Will and Chris we are going to solve that like family at the Gold party, but right now we are moving on with love.” As the camera panned to Will and Jada, they both laughed and smiled.

The argument may have turned more heated because when Chris hosted the 2016 Oscars, he made a cutting joke about Jada amid the #OscarsSoWhite controversy.

At the time, when many were protesting the show, Chris said onstage, “What happened this year? People went nuts. Spike [Lee] got mad. Jada went mad. Will went mad. Everyone went mad! Jada said she’s not coming. I was like, ‘Isn’t she on a TV show?’ Jada’s gonna boycott the Oscars? Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited.”