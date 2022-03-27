Marlee Matlin Predicted ‘CODA's’ Best Picture Oscar Win

“Extra's' Billy Bush and Rachel Lindsay spoke with Marlee Matlin on the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars, just hours before her film “CODA” won Best Picture.

Matlin said she was “thrilled” to see the representation and recognition for deaf actors. She added, “It’s funny, because people know who I am… Now, we have different names, different people, different faces… It’s such an honor to watch them, to be part of their journey. It’s a long time overdue.”

As for the loving response to the movie, Marlee said, “People are finally recognizing that the film operates on so many levels. It’s just not a straightforward film. There’s music, there’s a coming-of-age story, there’s family, there’s deaf culture… It has a such a simple, heartfelt message and people are loving it.”

She emphasized, “It’s not something you see very often in a movie.”

When Billy predicted that “CODA” would win the Best Picture award, Matlin quipped, “I didn’t come here to not see them win.”