Oscars 2022 Presenter Lily James Reacts to Pamela Anderson’s Broadway Debut

Getty Images

“Pam & Tommy” star Lily James stunned in pink Versace and Piaget jewels on the red carpet at the 2022 Academy Awards!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush and Rachel Lindsay spoke with Lily, who noted, “I can’t believe I get to wear this — it’s absurd.”

When asked if she will get to keep the jewels, she joked that there would be “a warrant” if she kept them, commenting that they’ll probably end up in a museum.

James said she is so “relieved” with the positive response to “Pam & Tommy,” in which she plays Pamela Anderson.

She admitted, “It’s the scariest thing I’ve ever done, scariest job, and I really didn’t know if I could do it… I feel really proud and glad.”

While Lily nailed her transformation as Pamela, she also praised other big names, like Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain and Kristen Stewart, for their realistic portrayals of Lucille Ball, Tammy Faye Bakker, and Princess Diana, respectively. She said, “Nicole Kidman is just a total genius… Kristen Stewart and Princess Diana, that was a massive transformation… the voice, the accent alone, I was so impressed.”

Nicole, Jessica and Kristen were all nominees for Best Actress at Sunday’s Oscars.

Lily also weighed in on Pamela Anderson playing Roxy in “Chicago” on Broadway. Would Lily go see Pam onstage? She answered, “I would absolutely love to. I’m so excited and I watched the video of her singing, like, doing a clip of the dance routine and everything. I think it’s going to be a knockout.”