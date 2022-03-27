Kevin Costner Has ‘No Doubt’ About More ‘Yellowstone’ Spin-Offs

Getty Images

Kevin Costner hit the red carpet with his wife Christine at the 2022 Academy Awards!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush and Rachel Lindsay spoke with Costner, who called his wife “the most beautiful girl.”

Of his hit show “Yellowstone,” which is now in its fifth season, Kevin said, “You take my dysfunctional family, you put them right in the middle of the most beautiful mountains and rivers and valleys and put them on horses and some of that silliness will go away and some that we just secretly love to hear, so it’s been a good ride so far. We’ll see where it goes.”

When asked if there will be more spin-offs, Kevin answered, “I have no doubt there’ll be more spin-offs.”

Currently, there is one spin-off, “1883,” which stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

“I didn’t even know about the spin-offs that were coming,” Kevin added. “I just kind of do my thing, hit my marks, and go, ‘Wow, this thing is really going well.’”

Later in the night, Kevin presented Best Director to Jane Campion for her work on “The Power of the Dog.”