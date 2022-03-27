Jason Momoa’s ‘Aquaman 2’ Update at Oscars 2022

Getty Images

On Sunday, “Extra’s” Billy Bush and Rachel Lindsay spoke with Jason Momoa at the 2022 Academy Awards, where he showed his support for Ukraine with a handkerchief.

Jason just wrapped work on “Aquaman 2,” sharing, “I just finished [filming]. I had surgery yesterday — I had a hernia surgery yesterday… Throwing bodies around… Getting old, bro.”

Momoa sported sunglasses at the star-studded ceremony, where he is presenting.

Jason commented, “I got to read tonight. I can’t see far away…they are prescription.”

Wearing a scrunchie on his wrist, he said, “A little company called So Ill, they made my scrunchie.”

As for his hair, which was in a French braid, he joked that he’ll “probably let it out at the parties.”

Momoa was looking forward to the big night, saying, “I am excited for ‘Dune’ to win some awards, excited to see my friends and my daughter [Zoë Kravitz].” “Dune” has 10 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design.

“And I’m excited to announce these eight very important awards,” he said, referring to the craft awards, which will be left out of the live ceremony.

When Billy mentioned Jason and Lenny Kravitz hitting the road on motorcycles, Jason quipped, “Love, motorcycles, love him — we’re just family.”