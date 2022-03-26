Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Mourned by Stars as 'One of Rock's Greatest'

Getty Images

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died suddenly at 50 in Colombia Friday. The band posted a somber message on Twitter asking for "the utmost respect" for his grieving family.

While fans and friends wait to learn more about the tragedy, some of the biggest stars in the world are mourning his loss on social media.

Travis Barker posted a remembrance on Instagram alongside a smiling pic of Taylor, writing, "I don’t have the words. Sad to write this or to never see you again. I’ll never forget Laguna Beach days when I was a trash man playing in a punk rock band and you were playing with Alanis. You’d come watch me play in dive bars and be like, “kid you’re a star”. And I thought you were crazy but you gave me so much hope and determination. Years later we toured together with Blink and Foo’s in Australia and I have the best memories of smoking cigarettes in the restroom of flights we were on together and watching your set every night. To say I’ll miss you my friend isn’t enough. Till the next time we talk drums and smoke in the boys room … Rest In Peace 😢🥁💔."

Questlove called Taylor the "coolest dude ever" and tweeted, "I’m so sad about this man... god bless & comfort his family, his bandmates, his friends & all his loved ones. Taylor Hawkins. Rest In Beats. #TaylorHawkins."

Ringo Starr, perhaps the most famous drummer of all time, wrote, "God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love." He included emojis expressing peace, music, and love.

Fellow drum legend Sheila E posted, "I am devastated to hear the news of one of my favorite drummers Taylor Hawkins has passed. Blessings to the family and to the band. I’m so sorry for your loss. Taylor you will be missed!"

Gene Simmons of KISS tweeted, "Shocked and saddened to hear @taylorhawkins has passed away today.! Our prayers and condolences go out to the Hawkins family, ⁦@foofighters friends and fans. Sad.

"Speechless and Gutted," KISS member Paul Stanley shared. "Taylor was a great guy, a dad and a husband. My heart goes out to them, Dave and the band. What awful news."

The official Twitter account of the Smashing Pumpkins posted, "Taylor Hawkins 1972-2022. Our deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family, his fans, and of course his band."

The Offspring wrote, "Shocked and saddened to hear of the loss of one of rock’s greatest drummers. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Taylor Hawkins tonight."

Billy Idol tweeted, "So tragic. Rest in peace Taylor."

Nickelback posted, "In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad."

"Devastated by the loss of our friend #TaylorHawkins I've no words to express all the feelings I have about his passing. But my heart goes out to his family. & his band & friends. RIP Taylor," Slash posted.

Rock legend Nile Rodgers, who was performing in Colombia when the news broke, wrote, "Thank you people of #Bogota @Festereopicnic_ for the love tonight. We had to play from our hearts for @foofighters & #RIPTaylorHawkins. They're one of the best bands around. We love them and all of you. Thanks for helping us get through a tough night."

More remembrances and reactions:

Sending love and light to the whole Foo fighters family,friends and fans. Rest in power Taylor. 🙏🏾🌹 — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) March 26, 2022 @llcoolj

Ugh man. Sad to hear about Taylor Hawkins. Love to his family and friends. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) March 26, 2022 @elijahwood

I met Taylor Hawkins and his wife Alison just a couple of months ago at a restaurant in Malibu. They were both great—and rushing home to get back to their kids. This is such heartbreaking news. pic.twitter.com/CHbGYCdvex — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) March 26, 2022 @katiecouric

Taylor Hawkins fly with the angels Rest In Peace — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) March 26, 2022 @RoArquette

GUTTED to hear of our friend and neighbor, Taylor Hawkins departure. In disbelief, like everyone else. He was one of my favorite people, always full of love… he will be deeply missed. Our hearts go out to his family, to the Foo’s… #RIPTaylorHawkins #FooFighters — leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) March 26, 2022 @leannrimes

This was Taylor Hawkins' last text to me: "Ya We’ve yet to fully have a hang -Got a put that shit together before we die" Wise words from my friend- put that shit together! I'm so fucking sad. Another one gone too soon. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) March 26, 2022 @JohnStamos

Absolutely devastated to hear the sad news about Taylor Hawkins my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends RIP brother LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 26, 2022 @liamgallagher

So heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins’ passing, what an incredible talent, who didn’t also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway. The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did, Rest In Peace — FINNEAS (@finneas) March 26, 2022 @finneas

. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side - Ozzy — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022 @OzzyOsbourne