Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo is having an incredible year, with seven Grammy nominations — including Song and Record of the Year for her breakup anthem “Drivers License.”

Now, she’s documenting her rise to fame in her new rockumentary “Driving Home 2 U.”

“Extra’s” Katie Krause caught up with Olivia, who chatted about the Grammys, teen heartbreak, and more.

The 19-year-old gushed, “I'm so obsessed with the Grammys, and so the fact that I'm nominated is such an honor.” She doesn’t have her dress picked out just yet. “I'm deciding between a few, but I've been thinking about it for months. I'm so excited.”

She’s also excited for fans to see “Driving Home 2 U” on Disney+, sharing, “I think my favorite part of the film is the GoPro footage in the studio… That's the coolest part of the film for me is to get the insider look at how a song is made.”

Her songs about teen love and heartbreak helped make her debut album “Sour” a huge success. Katie wondered, “How has your view on love changed from when you wrote this album to today?”

Olivia said, “I think I'm still such a hopeless romantic. I think going through your first heartbreak as a teenager is very eye-opening. It teaches you a lot about yourself and a lot about how to deal with other people. I'm very grateful for that experience.”

Katie added, “How are you feeling about fame and all this attention right now?”

Rodrigo told her, “I'm feeling such an overwhelming love from everyone. There's so many amazing fans who showed up, which is crazy. My parents are here. My best friends are here… all of the aspects of my life colliding in one place.”