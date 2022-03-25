Hayden Panettiere & BF Brian Hickerson Involved in Wild Brawl with Bar Patrons (Video)

Backgrid

Hayden Panettiere and her boyfriend Brian Hickerson got into a wild fight on Thursday night with a group of bar patrons.

An eyewitness told TMZ that Hayden and Brian got into a heated argument with other guests while inside the Sunset Marquis Hotel bar. That group claimed Brian spit on them and the manager booted everyone from the bar, leading to a crazy brawl outside.

In the video, Hayden and someone who appears to be a hotel staff member try to hold Brian back as others leave. Voices can be heard yelling expletives and, “Go home!”

Warning: Graphic Content and Strong Language

In the next scene, it appears Hickerson has broken free and followed the group as Hayden walks down the sidewalk yelling, “Brian, jail!”

Soon, a huge fight breaks out with people kicking, punching, and screaming as someone tries to break it up.

Afterward, Hayden and Brian head back to the hotel as she tells the staff, “I’m sorry. I tried.”

According to TMZ, police were called. By the time they arrived, everyone had left and no report was filed.

TMZ reports that Hayden has accused Brian of domestic violence in the past and at one time had a protective order against him.