Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dead at 50

Getty Images

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has tragically died at age 50.

The band announced the news on Twitter, writing, “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

The band’s rep also confirmed the news to Variety, but no cause of death was given.

Foo Fighters were set to perform in Bogotá, Columbia on Friday night, but the show was reportedly canceled. They are also slated to play Lollapalooza in Brazil on Sunday, and the Grammys on April 3.