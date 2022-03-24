Teresa Giudice Hospitalized, Undergoes Emergency Procedure

Instagram

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice is in the hospital, reports Page Six.

The paper says she was admitted on Wednesday and had to undergo an “emergency medical procedure.”

Her rep confirmed she had a “non-cosmetic” surgery on Thursday, adding, “She is in recovery, currently resting, and she thanks everyone for their prayers and well-wishes.” She should be out “within the next 24 hours.”

Giudice’s daughter posted a hospital photo of Teresa on Instagram Stories, writing, “Such a trooper. I love you,” adding, “Pray for a speedy recovery.” She included prayer emojis and the message, “I love you @teresagiudice.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush just caught up with Teresa back in January, before the medical scare.

At the time she gushed over her fiancé Louie Ruelas and how he’s adjusting to life in the spotlight.

“I am grateful that he is supportive of what I do… It’s hard… I will do whatever it takes… He did not sign up for any of this… He is a smart man and he handles himself very well,” she said.

Teresa and Louie are also handling co-parenting well with her ex-husband Joe, who now lives in Italy. She noted, “Everything is great with him he and Louie speaking on the phone, they get along great… So thank God everything’s good there.”