The new season of “Bridgerton” is here!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with the show's creator Shonda Rhimes about what fans can expect from the new season of the Netflix hit.

One major character that viewers won’t see this season… Regé-Jean Page, who exited the show after the first season.

When asked if there’s a possibility of seeing him in the “Bridgerton” world, Rhimes said, “Regé is never gone. He’s always there to be binge-watched over and over… turn on your Netflix.”

Shonda had wonderful things to say about Page, adding, “We love him, he is wonderful, he is always going to be part of the Shondaland family.”

Rhimes had to break our hearts though, saying, “I do not think you will see him back on ‘Bridgerton,’ that is not the plan, but I would love to work with him again.”

As for reports that the sex will be toned down this season, Shonda said, “Season 1 had a certain story that we were telling and Season 2 is a certain story that we’re telling. Just in terms of how we tell the story dictates the steaminess that you see, so the steaminess of Season 2 is really dictated in terms of how we are building the heat in the couple of the story that we are telling.”

As for what else to expect, Shonda teased, “Season 3 has a whole different, without sounding too dirty, rhythm of steaminess.”

Rhimes is also working on a spin-off for Queen Charlotte.

Not only has “Bridgerton” impacted the audience, it has impacted her, too! She explained, “I love that Bridgerton is a big family. I’m from a big family. It felt really personal to me in that way and finding ways to tell this story and mine, that world was really interesting.