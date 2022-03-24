Pat McGrath Labs Releases Exclusive Collection Inspired by Smash Hit ‘Bridgerton’

Pat McGrath’s makeup has been seen on stars like Hailey Bieber, Lady Gaga and Naomi Campbell, and her makeup line, Pat McGrath Labs, was a beauty industry game changer!

Her latest collection is drawing inspiration from Season 2 of the Netflix hit “Bridgerton.”

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Artistry and Education Manager Kecia Littman to find out more.

She told Rachel, “When you see this new collection, you're going to be transported into that Regency era.”

Littman added, “All of the cast members wore Pat McGrath Labs on season 2”. The collection includes a brand-new body shimmer, new Satin Allure lipsticks, a new legendary wear Velvet Kohl Eyeliner, a six pan palette, and a beautiful box of Blushing Delights that have gorgeous blush colors and a highlighter.”