Khloé Kardashian Stuns in Sexy Denim-on-Denim Look

Backgrid

Khloé Kardashian was showing some serious leg on Wednesday!

The Good American founder headed to Nobu in Malibu wearing a low-cut denim minidress paired with a matching floor-length jacket.

She glammed up the look with black sunglasses, leather gloves, gold earrings, and strappy heels.

It was just a few days ago that Kardashian wore another sexy number to sister Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS event in Miami. Khloé sizzled at the party in a blue minidress featuring sexy sheer cutouts across the chest and bodice.

Kim dared to bare, too, wearing a silver bikini top and matching metallic pants.

Getty Images

The sightings come weeks before the sisters’ new reality show “The Kardashians” hits Hulu on April 14.

In a recent interview with Variety, Khloé said she will “pull back the curtain” on her relationship with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, after it was revealed he had fathered a child with another woman.

She explained, “I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about. But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”

In January, Thompson confirmed on Instagram he is the father of Maralee Nichols’ newborn baby, saying he wants to be a part of his son’s life.

Thompson wrote, “I take full responsibility for my actions,” adding, “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

The NBA player also posted a public apology to Kardashian on Instagram Stories. The message said, "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Thompson and Kardashian, who split in June, have a 3-year-old daughter named True. He is also the father of 5-year-old Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Kim will also give viewers an inside look at her personal life for the show.

As part of the Variety story, Kim told the magazine, “From the start we decided that we always wanted to be really open and honest with who we are when we would film tough episodes that were really about our life whether it was breakups or transitions or things that other people might be having a hard time dealing with at home.” She reflected, “If that changed how reality tv is viewed or seen as really helpful or informational that makes me proud.”

Kim explained to Variety that “The Kardashians” won’t feature her boyfriend Pete Davidson, but she will reveal “all the details” about how they met.

“I have not filmed with [Pete],” she told the magazine. “And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

Kim and Pete were first linked after her “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig in October. Now, Kardashian confirms the new reality show will cover “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.” She continued, “I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”

Kardashian is also in the midst of a divorce from Kanye West, and Variety says the rapper did film scenes for the Hulu show and will appear in the first episode of “The Kardashians.”