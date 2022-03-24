‘Full House’ Star Dave Coulier Celebrates Sobriety with Bloody Pic

Getty Images

“Full House” star Dave Coulier, 62, has been sober for two years.

On Thursday, Coulier posted a shocking photo of himself all cut up. He wrote on Instagram, “I was a drunk. Yes. An alcoholic. I’ve been alcohol free since January 1, 2020. When I drank, I was the life of the party. I could make people laugh until they fell down.”

“In this picture I was the one who fell down,” Dave revealed. “Not because I was playing hockey or doing the things I love — like chopping wood or doing construction, golfing, fishing or flying airplanes. I was hammered and fell, going up some stairs made of stone.”

Coulier opened up about his struggles with alcoholism, pointing out, “No one loved having ‘beers with the boys’ after playing hockey or a round of golf more than me. I was always the ‘final final’ guy in the room. The 8 hours of drinking, laughter and funny stupidity was followed by two days of feeling like a bowl of dog mess. I loved booze, but it didn’t love me back.”

Dave eventually got the help he needed to kick alcohol to the curb.

Along with showing love to his wife Melissa, he admitted, “The mental and physical withdrawal were big challenges for me, but I was supported by @melissacoulier and friends who had already made the journey. The psychological and physical transformation has been amazing. The sky is more blue, my heart is no longer closed, and I enjoy making people laugh until they fall down more than ever before. Thank you, Melissa, for being by my side. I love you❤️.”

Melissa commented the post, “SO proud of you. I love you and your strength so much!! ❤️❤️.”

In response to his post, his “Full House” co-star Candace Cameron Bure wrote, “Love you and always proud of you ❤️.”

Over a year ago, Dave opened up about the secret to his marriage to Melissa, his wife of 7 years. He told Closer, “We laugh a lot. We’ve been through friends getting married or divorced and babies being born and family members dying. Through all those times, we’ve found a way to find the silver lining by laughing.”

The pair have been together for 16 years.

Coulier is just one of many stars who have been open about their struggle with alcoholism.

In 2019, his co-star John Stamos opened up about how their co-star Jodie Sweetin helped him with his sobriety.

While presenting Sweetin with the Writers in Treatment’s Experience, Strength and Hope Award, Stamos shared, "It took me a long time, a long time disappointing everyone who cared about me, culminating in a terrible DUI where I could have killed somebody. I hit rock bottom. Jodie lovingly allowed me to walk my own path and when I finally humbled myself to ask for your help, I realized that the perky little blabbermouth had become the master of wisdom and was right by my side during some of the most difficult days of my life.”

Sweetin was instrumental in setting up 12-step meetings for John at his home and on the set of "Fuller House." He said, "Thank God, my wife and my new son will only know me as a sober husband and father. This is Jodie’s legacy in my life.”

Jodie, who also struggled with drug and alcohol addiction in the past, has been sober for six years.