“Bridgerton” stars Luke Newton and Luke Thompson are dishing on Season 2!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with the guys, who opened up about their characters Colin and Benedict, and how they will help brother Anthony in his quest to find a wife.

Of what to expect from his character Colin, Newton said, “I think what's really interesting about Colin is that he hasn't really gone in the direction that people will expect. People will expect him to have come back from his travels and to have gone on this journey of self-discovery and he's come back a changed man when — and that pretense is definitely there — he's coming back telling stories and you know, much to Eloise's irritation.”

Thompson chimed in, “We all hate the stories.”

“Even though he's putting this pretense on, deep down, he's actually [realized] things haven't really changed. If anything, the guilt that has been going through his mind has kind of made him feel very much responsible for the actions that happened at the end of last season and I think his absence has only made as that only amplified that,” Newton went on. “It was really interesting to sort of explore his journey into how he comes back into society, how he feels about that, how he's going to resolve the issues from last season and then where he's going moving forward. I think he's very much focused on finding something new that he wants to focus on. He's ticked off, traveling, and he's now finding a new venture to explore.”

As for Benedict, Thompson dished, “I'd say Benedict starts off this season lost in a different way, I guess. Which is that I think he, everything that he seems to sort of gathered and found in the first season. It sort of seems like it's dissipated a little bit and he starts the season actually thinking like, ‘Oh, well, now I need to find that again, or I need to build it again and find it for myself,’ rather than being dragged along by Henry Granville.”

“Now, he's sort of having to, wanting to recreate that for himself and trying to sort of engage with who he is, if anyone creatively as an artist, and I think that's a very particular struggle and I think it involves spending as he does, he's spends a bit of time, quite literally high on himself, thinking he's the most amazing artist in the world, and then also moments where he thinks he's the most terrible artist in the world,” Thompson elaborated. “I think the Benedict storyline really examines that, how complicated that is to really find your own voice and to not be constantly on some sort of trip.”

Calling his character “complicated,” Thompson stressed, “It makes the beauty of ‘Bridgerton’ and I think everyone gets that. I think every single character has this sort of, you think… you've got the hang of them and you think, you know where you are with them, and then suddenly there's just something that happens that's a bit surprising… I think that's true across the board, like all the male and female characters across the board, there's just so much complexity.”

Thompson said he hopes Benedict finds love this season, without sharing too much. He explained, “I think I would be revealing far too much if I went into the details of that.”

Newton offered his two cents, saying, “I think ultimately all of the characters are there… They've had these role models and we get to explore that more this season. We see Lady Violet Bridgerton and our father, and we get to see the history of that and what happened between them and why the family has the dynamic that it does... I think having that as a comparison is really difficult for all of the siblings because they've seen two people truly in love and build a family off love.”

Thompson pointed out, “That's the sort of pain and that you can sort of see why a lot of the Bridgertons are struggling actually to be honest.”

How will Colin and Benedict help Anthony find a wife this season? Thompson answered, “The sad truth is… it's difficult for them to be a lot of help because brothers muck each other. Brothers, I guess, are too similar in some ways to really give the best advice. I think I find it quite sad looking back on this season because I think Anthony is really in need of help and advice or support, but actually we're either too involved in our own problems or we just we just get in the way.”

Newton added, “In actual fact, we make things worse by winding the situation up. We don't just even let it settle on its own… it’s so fun to play.”

The guys are currently promoting the second season, and “don’t know” which Bridgerton family member will be the focus of next season. Thompson commented, “I think… the show is steeped in the books, but you know, obviously the books have a certain order, but you know, part of what's refreshing and fun about the show is the slight game it has with the books, which is that it might sort of, you know, we don't know what it might do, you know… We can't take it for granted.”

Newton said, “Very much like going into this season, we had no idea where it was going to take our characters, we didn't know how closely it was going to follow the books, so to see all that kind of unravel… We're excited to see the response… It's about working out where things are going to go after that, but we're happy to let this one drop until we start chasing for answers.”