‘Moon Knight’ Star Oscar Isaac Talks MCU Future

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Oscar Isaac at the Los Angeles premiere of “Moon Knight,” where he opened up about his hopes for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe beyond the six-episode series.

As for his character’s future in the MCU, he said, “It depends on a few things. It depends on if people watch it and like it… It depends if we have a story worth telling, you know.”

He added, “If there was a compelling story to tell, I’d definitely be down to do it again.”

For now, Isaac is just “excited” to share this show with everybody. He explained, “It was such a personal project as well, and we put so much into it… We were, you know, in Budapest for eight months, just working our asses off… It means a lot to us, and I really love it. I’m proud of it.”

Oscar was joined at the premiere by his wife, Elvira Lind. He shared, “It’s nice that the wife is here and the kids are not here, just for one night.”

He quipped, “Is that okay? Can I have just a date night?”

Isaac will also let their young kids see the “edited dad version” of the movie since “there’s some scary bits.” He quipped, “I’ll definitely show them some of the cool fights and stuff.”

Oscar has been turning heads during the promo tour for “Moon Knight,” even rocking a skirt at a recent premiere! He dished, “It’s fun. I’ve been working with a great guy named Michael Fisher and he like brings me awesome clothes.”