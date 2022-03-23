Amanda Bynes Breaks Silence on Her Conservatorship Ending

Instagram

Amanda Bynes is speaking out after a judge terminated her conservatorship on Tuesday.

Bynes told E! News, "Words can't even describe how I feel. Wonderful news."

The star was not present at the Ventura County Superior Court hearing, where her attorney David A. Esquibias spoke on her behalf. There were no objections to ending the conservatorship.

In February, Bynes filed court documents to terminate the conservatorship of her person and estate.

In a statement to People at the time, Esquibias said, “Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary.”

In 2013, Bynes’ mom Lynn was granted temporary conservatorship after she started a fire in a driveway in Thousand Oaks and was taken in for a 5150 psychiatric evaluation. A year later, Lynn was named conservator of Amanda’s health care and personal matters.

Her mother was supportive of ending the conservatorship. Lynn’s lawyer Tamar Arminak told E! News in February, “Lynn is so incredibly proud of the progress Amanda has made over the last few years and is so excited about the next chapter in Amanda's life. Based on the petition, and Amanda's amazing progress, she completely supports Amanda's request to terminate the conservatorship."

While Bynes has been keeping a low profile these past few years, she was working toward a bachelor’s degree at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM).

Esquibias told People in another interview, “Amanda is very entrepreneurial. She is investigating fragrances. She is now considering perfume in addition to a clothing line. But, don't get too excited. She is still a student at FIDM earning her degree."

A source tells E! News that she’s still with fiancé Paul and that they are living together.