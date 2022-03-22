‘Walking Dead’ Actor Moses J. Moseley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Moses J. Moseley, an actor from “The Walking Dead,” died in January, and now his cause of death has been revealed.

TMZ obtained a copy of his death certificate, which says the 31-year-old died from a “gunshot wound to the head,” adding that he “shot self with intent unknown.”

For now, his manner of death is still “undetermined,” meaning officials don’t know if the gunshot was accidental or intentional.

Moseley’s body was found in his car in a parking lot in Stockbridge, Georgia. According to TMZ, his family has always believed it may have been a homicide.

His sister Teerea Kimbro also shared a letter with TMZ that the family received from President Joe Biden, sharing his condolences. The letter says, in part, “Though the grieving process never quite ends, I promise you the day will come when the memory of Moses will bring a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eye. My prayer for you is that this day comes sooner rather than later.”

Moses was known for playing one of Michonne’s “pet” walkers on “The Walking Dead” from 2012-2015. After news of his death, the show tweeted, "Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley."