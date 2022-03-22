Jessie Cave Welcomes Baby #4 — See the First Pic!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“Harry Potter” actress Jessie Cave is a mom again!

On Tuesday, Cave announced that she gave birth to her fourth child. She wrote on Instagram, “Welcome Becker Brown. Thank you to ULCH. Thank you to the midwives Amy and Emi-Lou. Thank you to Alisson Becker.”

Jessie also included a photo of herself breastfeeding her bundle of joy.

Weeks before her baby’s arrival, Cave was hospitalized with COVID-19.

She revealed, “Triage, once again…… Anyone else had covid in 3rd trimester & had it hit them like a tonne of bricks for weeks? 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯.”

Her former co-star Devon Murray aka Seamus Finnegan in “Harry Potter” shared his well-wishes in the comments. Murray wrote, “Jessie, I’m so sorry you’re going through this now 😭 hoping for a speedy recovery ❤️.”

Jessie announced her pregnancy back in December, posting a baby bump photo and the message, “Can’t hide this new baby anymore.” Cave and partner Alfie Brown are already the parents of Donnie, 6, Margot, 4, and Tennessee, 17 months.

This isn’t the family’s first battle with COVID-19. In December 2020, Tennessee was hospitalized with the virus, and Cave and Brown tested positive too.

Cave shared on Instagram at the time, “I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is COVID positive. He’s OK and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully. … This strain is super powerful and contagious. Really didn’t want this to be the start of my family’s new year. Really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth. Once again I’m in awe of nurses and doctors.”

She continued, “Please wish baby a speedy recovery. He’s 9lbs 7 [ounces] now so he’s a stronger and bigger boy than he was when we were last in a hospital room (and the needle went into his hand with louder more powerful screams.)”