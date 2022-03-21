YouTube

Kylie Jenner, 24, is taking fans behind the scenes of her pregnancy journey with son Wolf!

Similar to the video she released after Stormi was born, Jenner just dropped a YouTube video titled “To Our Son.”

The video starts with Kylie holding up a positive pregnancy test and boyfriend Travis Scott, 30, kissing her belly.

From there, the couple is all smiles at a doctor’s appointment as they learn they are just “a couple of days away from a heartbeat.”

Then there is the moment they break the news to Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner. Stormi hands her grandmother ultrasound photos, as Kris gushes, “Are you pregnant?!” and says, “This is one of the happiest days of my life.”

There are lots of shots of Kylie’s baby bump and Wolf’s adorable nursery. At one point, Jenner and Stormi reveal that Wolf’s due date was actually on Stormi’s birthday, February 1. The little guy, however, didn’t arrive until February 2.

The camera takes viewers inside Jenner’s baby shower, where she showed off her two plates of food and revealed, “My pregnancy craving is steak, like red meat for lunch and dinner and a baked potato is like my diet. Just a lot of meat.”

Kris gave a speech calling her daughter “the best mom in the world,” while Kylie’s family recorded messages for Wolf. Kim, with daughter North by her side, told him, “We love you so much… we got you for life,” with a smile she added, “I pray that you love the family that you are born into.” Kendall told her, “You inspire me so much as a mom… I look up to you so much.”

Khloé shared, “I cannot wait for me to be your favorite aunt,” joking, “Just so you know I’m everyone's favorite aunt.”

Kourtney, joined by her daughter Penelope and niece North, said, “We are so excited for this new baby.”

Travis’ mom also gushed over the couple at Stormi and cousin Chicago West’s birthday party, recalling when they told her they were expecting. “This was the best thing ever for him, I see a different person in my son, and you as a young mother… What a wonderful mother you are.”

In another video posted by Kris, she gets emotional, saying, “I’m just really excited to meet you and welcome you into the family. Sorry, I’m just filled with lots of emotion. I love you already… You are going to have the best life because you have the best parents and the best family.”

The video ends with Kylie, Travis and Kris at the hospital. Kylie asks Travis if he’s ready to have another baby and he tells her, “I’m ready.”