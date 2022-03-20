Rachel Zegler Tells Fans She Couldn't Score Oscar Tickets!

Splash News

Rachel Zegler is the star of "West Side Story," which has seven Academy Award nominations — including one for Best Picture — yet she won't be attending the ceremony next week.

Why? She can't score an invite!

In response to a fan writing on her Instagram page that he "can't wait to see what you'll be wearing on Oscar night," the actress responded, "idk y'all i have tried it all but it doesn't seem to be happening :') i will root for west side story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago."

Addressing the surprising oversight, she said she hopes "some last minute miracle occurs and i can celebrate our film in person but hey, that's how it goes sometimes, i guess."

Thanking commenters for "all the shock and outrage," she admitted she is "disappointed, too. but that's okay. so proud of our movie."

Could COVID be to blame? The Academy has not released names of all attendees yet, but a tighter list is expected due to the ongoing pandemic. Still, "West Side Story" is expected to win for Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose) and Zegler had no problem getting invited to the Critics Choice Awards and the BAFTAs.

The Oscars telecast is already weathering controversy over the decision to exclude from the main live telecast a large number of categories, including Best Film Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Sound, Best Documentary Short Subject, Best Animated Short and Best Live-Action Short.

Oscars producer Will Packer told The Los Angeles Times of his plans, "I think there’s a lot of misinformation out there because it’s much more clickable and it’s a better talking point to say, 'These categories are being thrown off the air.' It makes good dinner conversation at the Soho House. But that’s just not the reality."