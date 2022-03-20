'Maury' Canceled After 31 Years

It is fathers' day no more: "Maury," the talk show that made paternity results a daily entertainment staple, is coming to an end after 31 years.

People confirms the cancellation, as first reported by Broadcasting+Cable, noting that new episodes will air through September and that the show will live on via syndicated reruns after that.

It is the latest shake-up in the talk space, with "The Wendy Williams Show" coming to a tumultuous close after a dozen years (with a Sherri Shepherd talk show expected to take its place) and Nick Cannon's talker ending after just one season.

"Queer Eye's" Karamo Brown is set to host his own, self-titled talk show, which Broadcasting+Cable reports will bow on The CW affiliates and others this fall. "Maury's" EP Paul Faulhaber is reportedly producing.

Povich's conflict-driven series first aired in 1991 under the title "The Maury Povich Show," coming to be known as simply "Maury" in 1998. It has been a pop cultural touchstone, and in 2021 produced a full-length mock episode featuring Lil Nas X.