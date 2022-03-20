Julia Fox Clarifies Defense of Kanye: 'I Had Not Seen the Latest'

Getty Images

Kanye West's ex, Julia Fox, is backtracking after having defended him in an on-the-fly TMZ interview last week.

Fox previously said, "No!" when asked if his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson should be concerned about their safety. "No, no, no, no! Kanye's harmless. I just think that's his artistic, creative expression. I know it's aggressive... I think that if it really came down to it, I don't think Kanye would hurt a fly."

Now, TMZ reports Fox posted (then deleted) a new perspective on Instagram, writing, "I would like to point out that I had not seen the latest Instagram posts at the time of this video. Believe it or not I have a life and a son, and I don't have google alerts for this man!"

She also claimed, "I thought this question was in reference to the music video."

As "Extra" reported on March 3, West continued his attacks on Pete in the form of a Claymation music video for the song "Eazy," which depicts kidnapping, tying up, and burying Pete alive.

Kanye is then seen growing roses on Davidson’s head, cutting them off, and putting them on a truck. It appears to be a nod to Kanye’s Valentine’s Day gesture to Kim Kardashian, when he sent a truck filled with roses to her house.

At the end of the video, text appears on the screen: “EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER / EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO / JK HE'S FINE.”

Taking a page from his idol Donald Trump’s book, West has referenced Davidson with the derogatory nickname Skete repeatedly hoping to make it stick. It worked — Pete even IDed himself as "Skete" in a series of leaked text messages between the "SNL" star and the rapper.

Fox only dated West for a few weeks, but in her deleted post went on to ask the media — and everyone else — to leave her out of the Kanye drama, writing, "Yeah I could just not answer questions but then it would be 'Julia is mad she salty' etc and I'm not! It's a real catch 22 so please stop F'n asking me!"