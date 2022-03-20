Celebrity News March 20, 2022
Demi Moore Wishes Bruce Willis a Happy 67th: 'Thankful for Our Blended Family'
"Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family 🤍."
With that caption, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis showed the world how "friendly exes" is done!
Demi, 59, was wishing her ex-husband Bruce a happy 67th on Saturday, doing so by posting a playful pic of the pair.
The two were photographed in Moore's kitchen with a cutting board filled with true morels — mushrooms.
Moore and Willis were married from 1987-2000, and are the parents of daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28.
Though divorced, they've remained tight, including traveling together.
Willis has moved on with wife (since 2009) Emma Heming Willis, with whom he is the parent of daughters Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7.
In 2021, Rumer Willis told People she is "so grateful" her parents are friendly coparents, saying, '"We have all really strived to have really deep and meaningful and honest communication. In any relationship — whether it's with a partner, whether it's with your family or your friends — that being honest and just really communicating well and having good tools for communication, I think, is so unbelievably important."