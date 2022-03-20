Demi Moore Wishes Bruce Willis a Happy 67th: 'Thankful for Our Blended Family'

Instagram

"Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family 🤍."

With that caption, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis showed the world how "friendly exes" is done!

Demi, 59, was wishing her ex-husband Bruce a happy 67th on Saturday, doing so by posting a playful pic of the pair.

The two were photographed in Moore's kitchen with a cutting board filled with true morels — mushrooms.

Moore and Willis were married from 1987-2000, and are the parents of daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28.

Though divorced, they've remained tight, including traveling together.

Willis has moved on with wife (since 2009) Emma Heming Willis, with whom he is the parent of daughters Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7.