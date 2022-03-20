'CODA' Tops PGA 2022 Winners — Is Oscar Next?

Getty Images

"CODA," the much-loved coming-of-age drama about a young woman who is the only hearing member of a deaf family, stunned the Producers Guild Awards Saturday, taking the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.

The top prize is the guild's version of Best Picture, and has successfully predicted Oscar's Best Picture 22 out of 32 times.

"CODA" — the acronym stands for children of deaf adults — snagged the honor over Oscar front-runner "The Power of the Dog," leading many pundits to suggest "CODA" is now slightly favored to win Oscar gold in spite of its relatively few (three) nominations.

Full list of PGA 2022 winners:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

"CODA" — Producers: Philippe Rousselet, p.g.a., Fabrice Gianfermi, p.g.a., Patrick Wachsberger, p.g.a.

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

"Encanto" — Producers: Yvett Merino, p.g.a., Clark Spencer, p.g.a.

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama

"Succession" (Season 3) — Producers: Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Mark Mylod, Jane Tranter, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, Georgia Pritchett, Ted Cohen, Susan Soon He Stanton, Francesca Gardiner, Dara Schnapper, Gabrielle Mahon

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy

"Ted Lasso" (Season 2) — Producers: Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jeff Ingold, Bill Wrubel, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, Liza Katzer, Kip Kroeger, Declan Lowney, Leann Bowen, Ashley Nicole Black

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

"Mare of Easttown" — Producers: Paul Lee, Mark Roybal, Craig Zobel, Kate Winslet, Brad Ingelsby, Ron Schmidt, Karen Wacker

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

"Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers" — Producer: Peter Afterman

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

"The Beatles: Get Back" (Season 1) — Producers: Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon, Olivia Harrison, Peter Jackson, Clare Olssen, Jonathan Clyde, Jeff Jones, Ken Kamins

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (Season 8) — Producers: John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jeremy Tchaban, Christopher Werner, Laura L. Griffin, Kate Mullaney, Catherine Owens, Matt Passet, Marian Wang, Charles Wilson

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

"RuPaul's Drag Race" (Season 13) — Producers: Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, Mandy Salangsang, Steven Corfe, Michele Mills, Zoe Jackson, John Polly, Lisa Steele, Camilo Valdes, Thairin Smothers, Alicia Gargaro-Magana, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, Michelle Visage

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

"Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)" — Producers: Joseph Patel, p.g.a., David Dinerstein, p.g.a., Robert Fyvolent, p.g.a.

2022 PGA Innovation Award:

"For All Mankind: Time Capsule" (Apple)

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

"100 Foot Wave" (S1)

The Award for Outstanding Children's Program

"Muppets Haunted Mansion" (Special)

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program