The Latest on Rob Kardashian... and His Dating Life!

Rob Kardashian is keeping a low profile, but he’s reportedly back on the dating scene!

A source told Us Weekly, “He’s dating but is also private about that. He’s never going to stop caring about his mental health and overall health. It’s important to him so he can be the best father to Dream.”

Dream is Rob’s daughter with ex Blac Chyna, with whom he called it quits in 2017.

The insider noted that Rob is putting in the time to better himself. They said, “He’s been on this amazing health and wellness journey and continues to make that his focus. He’s in good shape and is happy with how far he’s come.”

Last month, Rob had many wondering if he was dating Pilates instructor Liana Levi.

Rob reposted an Instagram Story from fashion designer Nicholas Bijan, who welcomed a baby with wife Roxy Bijan.

Along with some flowers, a note read, “Roxy and Nicholas, Congratulations! So happy and excited for this next chapter in your lives. Can’t wait to meet your little princess. Love, Liana and Rob.”

Rob added, “We love you!!”

Liana also reposted the same Instagram Story, writing, “The OG crew.”

It looks like Rob and Liana have been friends for a long time. She posted two photos of him on Instagram in 2012.

A few months ago, his sister Khloé Kardashian also confirmed that he was dating on the second part of the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reunion.

On Wednesday, Robert was showered with tons of love from his family on his 35th birthday.

Khloé wrote on Instagram, “I hope you know how dope you are. You’re one of my favorite people on this planet. I want you to know how honored I am to be your sister. I would do anything for you! You are my best friend!”

She went on, “Truly, you’re the funniest guy I know! Never change your gentle and hysterically silly spirit!! Continue to find your best self. Continue to keep your head held high as you find your way through this insane life. Continue being the best daddy you can be. You’re a special kind of guy @robkardashianofficial.”

Kim shared a throwback photo of them riding a jet ski when they were kids. She wrote, “I love you so much Robbie! I love how our daughters are besties! Seeing u be the best dad makes me so happy! Dream is so lucky to have you just like we all are! 🍀🍀🍀 I knew you would be our good luck charm being born today 🍀.”

