Getty

A new photo on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Stories has everyone wondering if she and Travis Scott secretly got married.

Jenner posted a St. Patrick’s Day photo of her hand on a green Hermès Kelly bag, but it was her rings that stood out the most.

Kylie was wearing two rings stacked on her left ring finger, both adorned with diamonds.

Instagram

Page Six did some digging, and found that the top ring could be Cartier’s Love Ring or their Love Wedding Band, both of which feature yellow gold and diamonds.

This isn’t the first time Kylie and Travis have sparked engagement rumors.

She wore rings on her left finger back in November, but a source told E! at the time that the “speculation is not true at all. They are not engaged.”

Kylie and Travis just welcomed their second child on February 2, a baby boy named Wolf Jacques Webster. They are already the parents of daughter Stormi, 4.

In a recent post on Instagram Stories, the mom kept it real about her struggles after giving birth.

Jenner explained “postpartum has not been easy.”

“It’s very hard,” Kylie admitted, “This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

Along with calling it “crazy,” Kylie noted that postpartum has affected her “mentally, physically, [and] spiritually.”

As for why she’s speaking out, Jenner said, “I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either. It’s been hard. I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today but I’m here and I’m feeling better. So, you’ve got this.”

Kylie also shared some words of inspiration!

Kylie pointed out that it’s “OK not to be OK,” saying, “I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy. We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically just mentally, after birth.”

Jenner’s pregnancy with Wolf will play out on the new Hulu series “The Kardashians," which debuts April 14. After keeping her entire pregnancy with daughter Stormi a secret, she points out in the trailer, “My pregnancy was really public this time,” as the video cuts to the paparazzi swarming a vehicle.