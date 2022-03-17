Kanye’s Instagram Account Reportedly Suspended for 24 Hours

Getty Images

Kanye West was locked out of Instagram on Wednesday, according to TMZ.

Over the past several weeks, the rapper has lashed out at his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, her boyfriend Pete Davidson, and others, including Trevor Noah and D.L. Hughley.

A spokesperson from Instagram’s parent company Meta tells TMZ that some of the rapper’s recent posts would qualify as hate speech, harassment, and bullying.

During the suspension, he won’t be able to post any new messages, drop comments, or send direct messages, among other restrictions.

TMZ also caught up with Kanye's ex-girlfriend Julia Fox, who said, "Kanye is harmless."

While she hasn't reached out to him lately, she insisted, "I just think that is his artistic, creative expression. I know it is aggressive, but I think if it really came down to it, I don’t think Kanye would hurt a fly."

It looks like Kanye has already removed one post from his account about Trevor Noah, in which he used racial slurs. Ye shared the message after the “Daily Show” host spoke about Kanye “harassing” Kim.

During the segment, Noah said, "You may not feel sorry for Kim because she's rich and famous. But what she's going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave."

Days before, West posted a succession of videos showing the rapper ranting about the state of his relationship with his children, heaping blame directly on Kardashian.

"I just got off the phone with Kim. I told her to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing," he says in one video. "I said, 'It's never again.'"

Claiming she and the media do not respect fathers, he went on to say, "I'm not allowin' my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney. I have a say-so."

He continued, attacking Kim's custody and expressing outrage that he is being kept at arm's length from their daughter North West. Giving one example — and appearing emotionally agitated — West claimed to have moved his weekly Sunday Service in order to be able to see his children, but complained that Kim told him North would not attend.

What set Kanye off this time?

Apparently, North's continuing appearances on TikTok bother him. Specifically, he was outraged that North posted a video in which she sings about liking emo girls. "My daughter will not be lead by people who don't believe in God I am in a very good place and a very God place Inside the will of God I am being still right now This all feels like a set up They want me to react," he posted on Instagram.

Just before the rant, the public got a behind the scenes look at conversations going on between Kanye and Pete. Davidson’s friend reportedly posted screen shots of a text conversation between the musician and comedian. TMZ reported it started somewhat cordially, got bitter, and ended without a resolution.

"Can you please take a second and calm down," one text purported to be from Pete says, "It's 8am and it don't gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I've ever met."

He goes on to say, "I've decided I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet. Grow the f**k up."

West — who uses profanity regularly — responds, "Oh you using profanity Where are you right now?" to which Pete responds, "In bed with your wife," including a shirtless photo of himself giving the peace sign.

Kanye insults Pete for having been to rehab, to which Pete replies, "It's wonders what those places do when you go get help. You should try in."

Pete then invites Kanye to meet in private to talk things through "man to man," but Kanye refuses, stating he would only see Pete at his Sunday Service — which would clearly be an unwelcoming place for Pete.

"Let me help you man I struggle with mental stuff too It's not an easy journey You don't have to feel this way anymore," Pete offers, before claiming he has pulled string to keep "SNL" from mocking him and even interceded on Kanye's behalf with stand-up comics "cause I don't want the father of my girls kids to look bad out there."

The text ends with, "But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months I'm gonna stop being nice."

Meanwhile, West apparently threatened comedian and host D.L. Hughley, who last week slammed Kanye's treatment of Kim. Hughley said on "VLADTV," "He is stalking her. You could think it's cute. If it was my daughter, I'd do something about it. I don't think it's funny. I think that you can't write a beat so good that you get to do these things... The difference between him and a restraining order is about 20 hits and a couple hundred million dollars."